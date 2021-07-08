Slinger Bag CEO To Appear On Sky News' Ian King Live Show Discussing New Tennis Tech And The Future Of Tennis

BALTIMORE , July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger ( SLBG ), a ball sports tech innovator, currently disrupting the tennis market with its game-changing Slinger Bag ball launcher, will be appearing live (via Skype) on the Ian King Live show on Sky News (Friday 9th July 2021 10:00-11:00am BST).



In view of this weekend’s Wimbledon Finals, the show, which covers the biggest business and economic stories, will be focusing on the global tennis market. King will be touching on a number of tennis-related topics, on which Ballardie is best-placed to provide an inside line, including reasons for the game’s resurgence and tech’s increasing role in tennis. Ballardie will also be sharing with the two times Business Journalist of the Year, the secrets to Slinger’s phenomenal global success, its ambitions in connected tennis and new products in development.

The Slinger Bag, the world’s most portable tennis ball launcher, launched in 2020 has quickly become the hottest new product in tennis, generating high profile media coverage in authoritative titles such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Financial Times. Slinger Bag is now sold in 50+ countries on five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $200M over the next five years.

According to Slinger’s CEO, Mike Ballardie, “Ian’s show is a must-see for the UK business community and beyond, and I’m delighted to have been invited onto the show in the run up to the Wimbledon finals, to discuss the tennis market, tennis innovation and of course, our amazing success to date. Tennis participation is changing in many exciting ways and we are the vanguard of this change. It’s a great time to be in tennis, with four million more people playing the game in the UK 2020 than 2019, buzz about the game increasing and the important role our product is playing in this as a facilitator for getting more players into the game.”

Slinger Bag enables tennis players to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger Bag is lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag, and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car. It also provides players the versatility to store all of their tennis gear including racquets, shoes, towels and accessories. At the average price of two to three performance tennis racquets, Slinger Bag is highly affordable when compared to traditional ball machines with similar performance. The Company is now developing launchers for other ball sports as well as a disruptive artificial intelligence application to help players optimize their game.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

