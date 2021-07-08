Castellum divests its property portfolio in Jyväskylä to Nyfosa for SEK 2.1 billion

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum recently acquired a Finnish property portfolio through its acquisition of Kielo. Nine properties from the portfolio, located in Jyväskylä, are now being divested to Nyfosa for SEK 2.1 billion.

"The divestment is a geographic focusing of the Finnish portfolio. We are continuing our journey of growth, building an even stronger Nordic platform for sustainable, high-quality office and logistics properties," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

The divestment comprises nine office properties and one building right, attractively located in the regional city of Jyväskylä. The buyer, Nyfosa, focuses on regional cities, and this is its second acquisition in the Finnish property market.

The transaction in brief: Castellum is divesting part of its Kielo portfolio, located in Jyväskylä, to Nyfosa

Sale price: SEK 2.1 billion

Closing date: 12 July 2021

Rental value: approximately SEK 0.2 billion/year

Average contract duration: 1.4 years

Major tenants: Kesko, Airbus and Jyväskylä University

Lettable area: 67,000 sq. m.

Economic occupancy rate: approximately 95%

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons, on 08-07-2021 19:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706-94 74 50

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706-47 12 61

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-divests-its-property-portfolio-in-jyvaskyla-to-nyfosa-for-sek-2-1-billion,c3382050

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castellum-divests-its-property-portfolio-in-jyvaskyla-to-nyfosa-for-sek-2-1-billion-301328168.html

SOURCE Castellum