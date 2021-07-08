Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. (OTC: VRTB) announced today the voting results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on July 2 in Baltimore. Approximately 69 percent of shares were voted, or 862 shares of 1,250 total shares outstanding.

A total of 797 votes were cast in regard to proposal 1, the election of Michael V. Shustek, who also serves as chief executive officer and president of VRTB, as a director, representing approximately 63.76 percent of all shares. Of those voting, 100 percent voted in favor of Shustek's appointment.

With regard to proposal 2, an amendment to the company's bylaws to expand its investment policy, approximately 92.44 percent voted in favor of the amendment, while approximately 7.55 percent voted against it.

The closely held company is majority owned by Shustek, who owns 52.16 percent of outstanding shares.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.

Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc., formerly Vestin Fund II, LLC, invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages and as defined in our management agreement as mortgage assets. In addition, we invest in, acquire, manage or sell real property and acquire entities involved in the ownership or management of real property. We commenced operations in June 2001. Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. is traded on the OTC pink sheets under the symbol "VRTB," with headquarters located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Please visit: http://vestinrealtymortgage2.com/.

This press release contains statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects of the management of Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and management assumptions about Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans, "seeks," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess. Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

