Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. (OTC: VRTB) announced today the voting results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on July 2 in Baltimore. Approximately 69 percent of shares were voted, or 862 shares of 1,250 total shares outstanding.

A total of 797 votes were cast in regard to proposal 1, the election of Michael V. Shustek, who also serves as chief executive officer and president of VRTB, as a director, representing approximately 63.76 percent of all shares. Of those voting, 100 percent voted in favor of Shustek's appointment.

With regard to proposal 2, an amendment to the company's bylaws to expand its investment policy, approximately 92.44 percent voted in favor of the amendment, while approximately 7.55 percent voted against it.

The closely held company is majority owned by Shustek, who owns 52.16 percent of outstanding shares.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.
Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc., formerly Vestin Fund II, LLC, invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages and as defined in our management agreement as mortgage assets. In addition, we invest in, acquire, manage or sell real property and acquire entities involved in the ownership or management of real property. We commenced operations in June 2001. Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. is traded on the OTC pink sheets under the symbol "VRTB," with headquarters located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Please visit: http://vestinrealtymortgage2.com/.

This press release contains statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects of the management of Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and management assumptions about Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans, "seeks," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess. Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc. has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Contacts


Julie Leber

Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

949.427.1377

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA36951&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vestin-realty-mortgage-ii-inc-announces-results-of-its-2021-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301328191.html

SOURCE Vestin Realty Mortgage II, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA36951&Transmission_Id=202107081336PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA36951&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment