CSX Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) today released its 2020 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report, highlighting the company’s sustainability performance in the areas of safety, people and communities, environment, and governance.



James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer said: “CSX’s leadership in freight rail depends on our ability to conduct business in a sustainable way that does right by all stakeholders. We are proud to present CSX’s 2020 ESG report showcasing the company’s progress over the past year.

“This year’s report demonstrates how, through the adoption of new technologies and operating practices, we continued to deliver strong safety and environmental peformance, increasing our sustainability advantage, setting records for fuel efficiency and exceeding our emissions reduction targets.

“The report also highlights CSX’s activities that increased social justice awareness, education and communication, and advanced the company’s commitment to professional development and workforce diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In an ongoing effort to advance transparency and accountability, the report has been prepared in accordance with some of the world’s leading sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

