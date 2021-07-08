Logo
Harris Williams Advises Resource Label Group, LLC on its Sale to Ares Management Corporation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Resource Label Group, LLC (RLG), a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital (First Atlantic) and TPG Growth, on its sale to Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES; Ares). RLG is a full-service provider of pressure sensitive labels, extended content, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry. The transaction was led by Patrick+McNulty, Brad+Morrison, Ty+Denoncourt, John+Lautemann, Chuck+Walter and Neal Quirk of the Harris Williams Industrials+Group.

“There continues to be strong momentum in the packaging space, and labels continue to be an accelerating focus area amongst investors,” said Brad Morrison, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are excited to represent RLG and its shareholders in achieving a great outcome.”

“It was a pleasure working with RLG, First Atlantic and TPG Growth on this transaction, and we are excited to watch RLG continue to thrive under Ares’ ownership,” said Patrick McNulty, a managing director at Harris Williams. “As an industry leader in highly complex, short and medium run label solutions, RLG has built a terrific business.”

RLG is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device and technology industries. With 19 manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, RLG provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that customers require. RLG is a long-standing portfolio company of First Atlantic, a New York-based private investment firm, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, RLG employs 1,400 associates in the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 1989, First Atlantic is a middle market private equity firm that leverages its extensive consulting and operational experience to acquire middle market companies, seeking to build them up to become market leaders. Since its inception, the firm has completed 86 acquisitions assembling 22 successful platforms in various industries that include plastics and packaging, food and beverage, consumer and industrial products, and business services. Notable investments in the packaging industry include Berry Plastics, Ranpak, Captive Plastics, C-P Converters and RLG.

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With approximately $12.7 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources and global experience to drive value creation and help companies reach their full potential. The firm is backed by the resources of TPG, which has approximately $96 billion of assets under management.

Ares is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across credit, private equity, real estate and strategic initiatives. Ares seeks to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for its stakeholders and within its communities. By collaborating across its investment groups, Ares aims to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, Ares’ global platform had approximately $227 billion of assets under management with more than 1,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm’s Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005867r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005867/en/

