BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. ( BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2021, BAB had revenues of $749,000 and net income of $87,000, or $0.01 per share earnings, versus revenues of $352,000 and a net loss of $72,000, or a $0.01 per share loss, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue, license fees and other revenue all increased for the second quarter 2021, primarily because of state restrictions being lifted relating to COVID-19 for restaurants and more on-line, curb-side and delivery options instituted by franchisees in late 2020 and 2021 compared to initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic that occurred in the second quarter 2020. Marketing fund revenue increased not only because of increased sales in 2021, but also because in April and May of 2020 marketing fees were waived to assist franchise locations during the initial COVID-19 impact.

For the six months ended May 31, 2021, revenues were $1,472,000 and net income was $420,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $1,048,000 and a net loss of $28,000, or $0.00 (zero) per share for the same period in 2020. Net income in 2021 includes $228,155 of non-taxable loan forgiveness from the Payroll Protection Program loan enacted under the CARES Act in 2020. The loan was forgiven in the first quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended May 31, 2021, were $627,000, versus $423,000, in 2020. The change in operating expenses for the quarter was primarily due to the increase in marketing fund expenses of $203,000 because of the reduced spending in 2020. Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2021 were $1,213,000 versus $1,061,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2020 with marketing expenses increasing $177,000 because of the reduced spending related to COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarter EndedSix Months Ended
05/31/2105/31/20% Change05/31/2105/31/20% Change
REVENUES
Royalty fees from franchised stores$420,726$238,49176.4%$767,386$625,83022.6%
Franchise and area development fee revenue9,1723,874136.8%26,0117,524245.7%
Licensing fees and other income68,43562,4249.6%226,365139,59862.2%
Marketing Fund Revenue250,48647,031432.6%451,962274,55264.6%
Total Revenue748,819351,820112.8%1,471,7241,047,50440.5%
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative375,046375,672-0.2%758,294785,005-3.4%
Depreciation and amortization1,11977444.6%2,3331,51454.1%
Marketing Fund Expenses250,48647,031432.6%451,962274,55264.6%
Total Expense626,651423,47748.0%1,212,5891,061,07114.3%
Income from operations122,168(71,657)-270.5%259,135(13,567)N/M
Interest expense------
Interest/other income1119714.4%23420116.4%
Loan Forgiveness--228,155-N/M
Income taxes(35,500)-N/M(67,500)(15,000)350.0%
NET INCOME$86,779($71,560)-221.3%$420,024($28,366)N/M
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$0.01($0.01)N/M$0.06($0.00)N/M
Average number of shares outstanding7,263,5087,263,5087,263,5087,263,508


Contact:BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com
ti?nf=ODI3NzU1OSM0Mjg4OTk5IzUwMDAyNzIxNQ==
822e944d-161c-4f06-a218-41be3882ca29
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment