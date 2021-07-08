Viatris Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Aug. 9, 2021

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, Aug. 9, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula also will host a webcast at 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 9 to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 855.493.3607 or 346.354.0950 for international callers (ID#: 9972248). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

