ABF Freight To Host Oregon Hiring Event

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

ArcBest LTL carrier offering signing bonuses for new drivers, forklift operators

PR Newswire

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 8, 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a two-day hiring event July 12-13 in Portland, Oregon.

arcbest_logo.jpg

ABF Freight is seeking candidates for road drivers, city drivers and dock workers/forklift operators.

"We are looking to add to our team in Portland," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "We know bringing on top talent is one of the most important things we can do to continue serving our customers with excellence."

ABF is offering signing bonuses of up to $10,000 for new drivers and dock workers/forklift operators, available on the first day of employment. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old, and dock worker candidates should be at least 18 years old.

On July 12 and July 13, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its Portland service center, 3333 NW 35th Avenue, Portland, Oregon. No appointment is necessary.

At the event, candidates can expect:

  • Assistance with job applications
  • Interviews with ABF recruiters
  • Potential job offers made that day

ABF drivers and dock workers receive excellent benefits, including medical, dental and vision coverage with no employee-paid premiums, and are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

ABF Freight, an ArcBest company, has been in business since 1923 and employs over 10,000 people across the United States. ABF operates a less-than-truckload network across North America to provide seamless transportation services in short- and long-haul markets.

"We have a really strong, values-driven culture that's rooted in almost a century of providing a great experience to our customers," Runser said. "The cornerstone of our company is our people. We're excited to continue strengthening our workforce as we head into our next 100 years."

ABF has positions available nationwide. For additional information on current ABF job openings or to apply for a job, please visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 479-494-8221

favicon.png?sn=DA36773&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abf-freight-to-host-oregon-hiring-event-301328176.html

SOURCE ArcBest

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA36773&Transmission_Id=202107081400PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA36773&DateId=20210708
