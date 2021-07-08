Logo
Canton Hathaway, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Flex, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Canton Hathaway, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Flex, Ford Motor Co, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Ciena Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canton Hathaway, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Canton Hathaway, LLC owns 230 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canton Hathaway, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canton+hathaway%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canton Hathaway, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 295 shares, 36.51% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,355 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 131,216 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.45%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 118,342 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 110,933 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 83,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.549100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $117.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $211.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $54.72, with an estimated average price of $52.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111238.89%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $221.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 20,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 19312.50%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 77,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 681.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $200.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.27%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $651.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MariMed Inc (MRMD)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in MariMed Inc by 86.18%. The purchase prices were between $0.63 and $1.14, with an estimated average price of $0.87. The stock is now traded at around $0.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 795,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82 and $82.43, with an estimated average price of $82.24.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 96%. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Canton Hathaway, LLC still held 1,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced to a holding in Ciena Corp by 93.52%. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Canton Hathaway, LLC still held 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.939100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Canton Hathaway, LLC still held 15,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.03%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Canton Hathaway, LLC still held 1,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 29.32%. The sale prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Canton Hathaway, LLC still held 20,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Canton Hathaway, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 90.91%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Canton Hathaway, LLC still held 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Canton Hathaway, LLC. Also check out:

1. Canton Hathaway, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Canton Hathaway, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Canton Hathaway, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Canton Hathaway, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
