Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PCSB Financial Corp, Sells Mimecast, TimkenSteel Corp, Diebold Nixdorf Inc

Canton, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PCSB Financial Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Mimecast, TimkenSteel Corp, Diebold Nixdorf Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. owns 228 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,400 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,251 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 70,897 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 122,260 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,135 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PCSB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $410.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Columbia Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $430.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 97.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 55.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $952.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $74.49 and $78.1, with an estimated average price of $76.59.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $20.11.