Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PCSB Financial Corp, Sells Mimecast, TimkenSteel Corp, Diebold Nixdorf Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Canton, OH, based Investment company Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PCSB Financial Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Mimecast, TimkenSteel Corp, Diebold Nixdorf Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. owns 228 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beese+fulmer+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,400 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,251 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 70,897 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 122,260 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,135 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PCSB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $410.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Columbia Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $430.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 97.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 55.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $952.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $74.49 and $78.1, with an estimated average price of $76.59.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15.

Sold Out: Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $20.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
