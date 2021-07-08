Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PCSB Financial Corp, Sells Mimecast, TimkenSteel Corp, Diebold Nixdorf Inc

- New Purchases: CRWD, PCSB, UNH, WMB, QQQ, BRKL, CGNX, DVA, HMNF, TSLA, KMI, SHOP, PDLB, CLBK, IGSB,
- Added Positions: TSM, RTX, VCSH, CRM, AMZN, CVS, ROP, TXN, GM, COST, BA, AON, SPY, ROKU, ADSK, FCX, NKE, ISRG, UNP, HONE, FSBW, ADBE, RMBI, VTIP, PXD, CB, HTH, AMGN, HBAN, GE, XOM, EOG, VWO, SHW, VUG, MINT, BSV, BSBK, CAH, DELL, HVBC, SFBC, GD, ESSA, WM, WMT, LMT, TSCO, TMO, NVDA, AXON,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, TMST, CSCO, FLT, ABT, INTC, MA, GOOG, DBD, UL, DIS, FRC, BRK.B, BAX, TKR, T, FB, BDX, DISH, BABA, UBER, FOXA, ZTS, KHC, ST, DISCK, WFC, VTI, SYF, VZ, CAT, FE, CIVB, LIN, HSY, FMNB, D, IBM, TT, CSX, LAMR, BMY, GIS, CCNE, DUK, EL, CARR, GLD, VIG, BP, NOW, F, HON, V, EBSB, SATS, RDS.B, JCI, PBT, AVNT, TGT, SO, SLB, RPM,
- Sold Out: MIME, AWK, FXA, MKC, WSBF, IJR, IVW, BDC,
These are the top 5 holdings of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,400 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,251 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 70,897 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 122,260 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,135 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PCSB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $410.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 658 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Columbia Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $430.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 97.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 55.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $952.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $74.49 and $78.1, with an estimated average price of $76.59.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15.Sold Out: Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $20.11.
