Montecito Bank & Trust Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Biogen Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montecito Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q2, Montecito Bank & Trust owns 245 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Montecito Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montecito+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 118,830 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 588,001 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,518 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 144,414 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,891 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $252.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.149000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $118.755400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $432.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 146.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 106.20%. The purchase prices were between $54.49 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $54.76. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 124.59%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $184.573400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $145.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $235.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.