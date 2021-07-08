Montecito Bank & Trust Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Montecito Bank & Trust Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company Montecito Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Biogen Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montecito Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q2, Montecito Bank & Trust owns 245 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Montecito Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montecito+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Montecito Bank & Trust
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 118,830 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 588,001 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,518 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 144,414 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,891 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $252.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.149000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $118.755400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $432.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 146.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 106.20%. The purchase prices were between $54.49 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $54.76. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 124.59%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $184.573400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $145.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $235.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Montecito Bank & Trust. Also check out:

1. Montecito Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Montecito Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Montecito Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Montecito Bank & Trust keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider