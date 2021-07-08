First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

New Purchases: VBK, VBR, VTV, VUG, FBRX, ASO, TNL, LEG, AXNX, VWO, APO, PAYA, ISRG, HNI, DEO, VIAC, MTRN, OSUR,

Joliet, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, sells PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Midwest Bank Trust Division. As of 2021Q2, First Midwest Bank Trust Division owns 375 stocks with a total value of $741 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 127,231 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 208,822 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,178 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 146,844 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17% Deere & Co (DE) - 42,324 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $284.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.256400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $39.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 539.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 170,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 570.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 166.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 166,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.93%. The purchase prices were between $114.1 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $118.88. The stock is now traded at around $114.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 78.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 59,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 167.90%. The purchase prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $216.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.74 and $313.3, with an estimated average price of $300.83.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39.