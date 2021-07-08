Logo
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Joliet, IL, based Investment company First Midwest Bank Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, sells PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Midwest Bank Trust Division. As of 2021Q2, First Midwest Bank Trust Division owns 375 stocks with a total value of $741 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+midwest+bank+trust+division/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 127,231 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 208,822 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,178 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 146,844 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
  5. Deere & Co (DE) - 42,324 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $284.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.256400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $39.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 539.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 170,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 570.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 166.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 166,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.93%. The purchase prices were between $114.1 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $118.88. The stock is now traded at around $114.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 78.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 59,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 167.90%. The purchase prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $216.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.74 and $313.3, with an estimated average price of $300.83.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46.

Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION. Also check out:

1. FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION keeps buying
