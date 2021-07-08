4 Stocks the Yacktman Fund and Parnassus Endeavor Fund Agree On

According to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four stocks that the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) agree on as of the March quarter are Charles Schwab Corp. ( SCHW, Financial), Bank of New York Mellon Corp. ( BK, Financial), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) and Cisco Systems Inc. ( CSCO, Financial).

Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) parent plans majority stake in Parnassus

West Palm Beach, Florida-based Affiliated Managers Group Inc. ( AMG, Financial) offers several investing strategies to investors through several affiliates, including Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio). AMG announced on Tuesday that it announced a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Parnassus Investments for approximately $600 million. Following the transaction, Parnassus partners will continue to own equity portions of the combined firm while following operations consistent with AMG’s partnership approach.

Parnassus Founder Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) said that he started the firm in 1984, adding that “one can invest using according to his or her values and still beat the market.” A pioneer in socially responsible investing, the San Francisco-based firm invests in the stock of companies that have relevant products and services, sustainable competitive advantages and quality management teams. Parnassus also emphasizes robust environmental, social and governance practices when selecting investments for their portfolios.

Dodson, who retired from portfolio management and managerial duties in 2020, will no longer retain any ownership of Parnassus following the transaction.

Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Parnassus portfolio overview

Managed by Steven Yacktman and Jason Subotky, the Austin-based Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks long-term capital appreciation through a disciplined investment strategy, buying stock in growth companies at low prices. Yacktman seeks companies with a good business, shareholder-oriented management and low purchase price.

As of March, the fund’s $7.11 billion equity portfolio contains 58 stocks, with eight new positions and a turnover ratio of 8%. The fund’s top four sectors in terms of weight are consumer defensive, communication services, technology and financial services, representing 20.95%, 19.97%, 18.60% and 12.36% of the equity portfolio.

Likewise, Parnassus’ Endeavor Fund also seeks companies with long-term competitive advantages and low valuations. The fund’s $3.88 billion equity portfolio contains 38 stocks as of March, with 12 new holdings and a turnover ratio of 25%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, financial services, health care and industrials, accounting for 34.63%, 25.45%, 12.69% and 11.82% of the equity portfolio.

Charles Schwab

Yacktman and Parnassus have a combined weight of 6.65% in Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the Westlake, Texas-based capital market company’s profitability 5 out of 10 on the back of net profit margins that are outperforming more than 64% of global competitors despite returns on equity outperforming just over 58% of global peers.

Other gurus with holdings in Charles Schwab include Dodge & Cox, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment Management.

Bank of New York Mellon

Yacktman and Parnassus have a combined weight of 3.29% in Bank of New York Mellon ( BK, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based asset management company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of a 4.5-star business predictability rank despite net margins and returns on assets underperforming more than 66% of global competitors.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) also has a holding in Bank of New York Mellon.

Microsoft

Yacktman and Parnassus have a combined weight of 3.87% in Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.3% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 98% of global competitors.

Cisco Systems

Yacktman and Parnassus have a combined weight of 5.02% in Cisco Systems ( CSCO, Financial).

GuruFocus ranks the San Jose, California-based networking hardware company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that outperforms more than 96% of global competitors.