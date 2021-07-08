Heyday Launches H22 – Introducing the Next Generation of Wake Boats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heyday Wake Boats, a division of Brunswick Corporation (: BC), today announced the launch of the H22, the newest addition to Heyday’s iconic lineup that sets the standard for the next generation of performance, design and accessibility in the wake boat category.

“During our Investor Day in May, we announced our commitment to investing in a disruptive brand in the tow segment, based on extensive research into the needs of our customer. We are now thrilled to officially launch the H22,” said Aine Denari, Brunswick Boat Group president. “Heyday has already been dramatically over-indexing on growth in this highly-profitable segment and this launch will further accelerate the brand’s growth, increasing accessibility and participation in this segment by offering maximum value at an inclusive price point.”

Boasting an overall length of 22’4”, the H22 offers more standard features from bow to stern compared to any other boat in its class. With a 14-person capacity, the H22 offers multi-configuration seating options and an innovative design to maximize every inch to make for a comfortable day on the water with friends and family.

Starting at the bow on the H22, you’ll immediately notice Heyday’s signature hull purposefully designed to create a clean, powerful wake for boarding and surfing, but new shearlines and sculpting take the design to the next level. Additionally, the H22 offers the most usable space with 20 square feet of bow playpen space, removable cushions offering plenty of storage and convenience pockets are placed throughout with USB chargers, cup holders and backlit lighting for a full day of fun on the water.

Multi-use and versatility were key themes of the design, including sliding seats to easily transform the seating configuration or the option to create a sunpad, plenty of deck space to easily get your board on and some of the most innovative rear-facing transom seats on the market. The tower features a bold design and easily folds down for storage, as well as surf knobs and GoPro mount to capture every session from start to finish.

Additional features of the Heyday H22 include:

Heyday’s Integrated Wake System employing hull engineering to perfectly craft height, length, push of wave, and symmetry without the need for gates or tabs.

Mercury Smart Tow enables drivers to set acceleration profiles and speeds via GPS cruise control.

Integrated ballast tanks, which are controlled by the intuitive touchscreen control and display at the helm and can accept up to 2,950 pounds of water combined.

Powered by a Mercury Marine 6.2L 370HP engine, the H22 boasts plenty of power to pull riders, even with full crew and ballast.

To introduce the market to the all-new H22, Heyday will be hosting a “Wake and Ride” tour with 14 stops across the United States. At each event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in live demos, guided walk-throughs and meet a Heyday pro team rider. To learn more about the all-new H22, visit https://www.heydaywakeboats.com/

About Heyday

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Heyday is a builder of wakesports boats for both wakeboarding and wakesurfing. Purpose built and value conscious, Heyday’s mission is to make tow-sports activities financially accessible to more people and the young at heart. Heyday is a brand of Brunswick Corporation (: BC).

About Brunswick Corporation

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.