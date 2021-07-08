Data Storage to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference on July 14, 2021, at 10:30 AM ET

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation ( DTST) (the “Company”), a comprehensive provider of IT Solutions including disaster recovery, Infrastructure as a Service, cyber security and cloud, today announced that Charles M. Piluso, CEO of DSC will present at the Access to Giving Virtual Conference which is being held virtually on July 13th - 15th, 2021.



Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41990

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Data Storage’s management, please visit https://www.accesstogiving.com/ or email [email protected].

About Access to Giving

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company’s primary focus is to provide IT solutions including Infrastructure as a Service, hybrid cloud solutions, Disaster Recovery, IBM systems and storage, software, cyber security, and other managed services focused on the IBM Power community across a broad range of industries.

For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com or follow the Company on Twitter @DataStorageCorp.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: [email protected]