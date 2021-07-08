Logo
Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) ("Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2021 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Aritzia_Inc__Aritzia_Reports_on_Voting_Results_from_the_2021_Ann.jpg

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 313,894,437 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors, were as follows:


Number of Votes Cast

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Aldo Bensadoun

311,436,630

879,440

John E. Currie

311,192,746

1,123,324

Brian Hill

311,241,792

1,074,278

David Labistour

312,094,723

221,347

John Montalbano

311,807,054

509,016

Marni Payne

304,940,390

7,375,680

Glen Senk

312,020,702

295,368

Marcia Smith

311,439,384

876,686

Jennifer Wong

312,029,760

286,310

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedar.com.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our people and planet in mind.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.TM

favicon.png?sn=VA37035&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aritzia-reports-on-voting-results-from-the-2021-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301328276.html

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.

