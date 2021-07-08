SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates 1Life Healthcare, Inc.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ("One Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora"), a privately-held health care company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of One Medical common stock. Following consummation of the all-stock transaction, Iora shareholders will own 26.75% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

If you own One Medical shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/onem

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether One Medical's board acted in the best interest of One Medical's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Iora, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to One Medical's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-1life-healthcare-inc-301328243.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP