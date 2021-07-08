Logo
Equitable Names Hector H. Martinez Head of Life Insurance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today named Hector Martinez as Head of its Life Insurance business. Martinez will report to Nick Lane, President of Equitable, and will become a member of the company’s Operating Committee. In this role, Martinez will oversee business strategy and management of the company’s life insurance products and solutions.

“This is a dynamic time for our Life business, when so many people are looking for guaranteed financial protection for their families amid continued economic uncertainty,” said Nick Lane. “Hector is a collaborative and energetic leader whose depth of industry experience transforming and enhancing businesses will be incredibly valuable as we evolve our offerings to continue to meet the growing needs of our clients.”

Martinez has more than two decades of experience in the insurance and financial technology industries with a successful track record of driving efficiencies and advancements in sales and distribution processes. Prior to joining Equitable, Martinez spearheaded several business restructuring and distribution initiatives in senior leadership roles with Crump Life Insurance Services and ADP. His work included expanding call-center capabilities and redesigning a custom sales and business development platform to drive growth with new and existing customers.

“I am inspired by Equitable’s purpose and important mission to protect clients and their families, and prepare for their financial futures,” said Martinez. “I look forward to joining Equitable’s strong Protection Solutions team with a long heritage of serving clients through valued and trusted relationships. I believe Equitable plays a critical role in helping Americans achieve financial security and retire with dignity, and I am honored to become part of this outstanding team and organization.”

Equitable's life insurance product portfolio serves small to medium enterprises and consumers with a core suite of products including Variable Universal Life, Indexed Universal Life and Term life insurance.*

About Equitable

Equitable, a principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), has been one of America’s leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. Equitable has more than 8,000 employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals and serves 2.8 million clients across the country. Please visit equitable.com for more information.

*Life insurance products are issued by Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company and Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company of America (Equitable America). All guarantees provided within life insurance products are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing life insurance company. Equitable is the brand name of the retirement and protection subsidiaries of Equitable Holdings, Inc., including Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (NY, NY), Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company of America, an AZ stock company with main administrative headquarters in Jersey City, NJ, and Equitable Distributors, LLC. Equitable Advisors is the brand name of Equitable Advisors, LLC (member FINRA, SIPC) (Equitable Financial Advisors in MI and TN). Reference to the 1859 founding applies exclusively to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company. GE-3660152(07/21)(exp.07/23)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005865/en/

