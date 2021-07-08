Logo
First BanCorp to Announce 2Q 2021 Results on July 23, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

First BanCorp (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on July 23, 2021.

First BanCorp will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday July 23, 2021. The call and webcast will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Corporation’s website: www.1firstbank.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 877-506-6537 or 412-380-2001 for international callers. Following the webcast presentation, a question and answer session will be made available to research analysts and institutional investors.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in First BanCorp’s website until July 23, 2022. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through August 22, 2021 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 for international callers. The replay access code is 10158452.

About First BanCorp

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Limited Liability Company and First Express, Inc., both small loan companies, and FirstBank Puerto Rico Securities Corp., a broker-dealer subsidiary. First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP.”

