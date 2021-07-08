Logo
Brookfield Renewable Partners 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, News, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Renewable Partners’ 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m. and will be available on our website at http://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9430 toll-free at approximately 10:50 a.m. If calling from outside Canada or the U.S., dial 1-409-216-0817. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 7282435. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5rvi5om, where it will be archived for future reference.

For those who are unable to participate in the conference call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until August 12, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056, or from outside Canada and the U.S., please call 1-404-537-3406. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 7282435.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 27,000 megawatts development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com and www.bep.brookfield.com/bepc. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $600 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:
Media:Investors:
Claire HollandRobin Kooyman
Senior Vice President – CommunicationsSenior Vice President – Investor Relations
(416) 369-8236(416) 649-8172
[email protected][email protected]
