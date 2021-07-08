Introducing the 2022 Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV

LOUDON, Tenn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 2022 Malibu Boats™ ( MBUU), the global leader in watersports towboat sales, has introduced the all-new Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV, the newest model in the world’s best-selling towboat family.



The 25 LSV is the 25-foot flagship of the popular Luxury Sport V-Drive (LSV) line. Being the largest in the LSV family, it offers the most interior space, storage capacity and ballast, as well as unbelievable wakes and waves. The 25 LSV is all new for 2022 from start to finish and is anything but standard with sharp new body lines and a higher freeboard for increased storage and ballast capacity as well as a drier ride on choppy days. Along with that increased ballast capacity comes standard fast-fill-and fast-drain L-shaped rear ballast tanks that will be full before you can gear up. And with more ballast, the 25 LSV’s legendary wakes and waves are better than ever. Even with its 25-foot size, the new hull on the 25 LSV handles as agile as boats two or three feet smaller thanks to its weight-balanced design and two tracking fins.

Perhaps the most noticeable design feature, the all-new transom seat loungers feature extendable back and leg rests for a true luxury experience at your favorite cove or sandbar. The experience can be customized for individual control over the leg and back rests for ultimate flexibility.

Following customer demand, the new 25 LSV has a Soft Grip padded transom walk-through from the lounge to the swim platform with small steps that take accessibility to a whole new level for children and tired knees. Another accessibility innovation comes in the form of available flip-down interior steps that make it easier to enter the boat from either side.

Versatility is a key design feature incorporated into Malibu Boats, and the new 25 LSV is a shining example with a rear pylon that sits recessed when it’s not needed, but easily pulls up and locks for a quick towable or ski session.

“Taking the number-one-selling 25-foot boat in the industry and revolutionizing it is no easy feat,” said Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc.” Many people already know and love the 25 LSV so we wanted to make sure we kept the iconic feel while bringing our boaters something with more luxury, world-class performance and unmatched versatility. Thanks to the industry’s best engineers and design team, Malibu brings you the new standard for a 25-foot watersports boat.”

The LSV line is the best-selling series of inboard towboats of all time because of its classic traditional-bow shape, user-friendly design and reliable wake—but now it’s become so much more than that. With technology and comfort innovations like wireless phone charging, the intuitive Malibu Command Center™, forward- and rear-cameras, Stern Turn™, the Malibu Multi-View Wake Bench Seat™, and the optional Malibu Flip-Down Swim Step, the 25 LSV makes a day on the water more convenient than ever.

New ultra-fast wireless charging gives you a cord-free life with three different spots aboard the 25 LSV to keep your device fresh. The Multi-View Wake Bench provides up to eight different positions for the ultimate in flexibility; transition quickly and easily from a normal bench seat for cruising to rear-facing for watersports and even a table when it’s time to refuel.

Adding convenience after a long and tiring surf set, Malibu’s Flip Down Swim Step folds out from the swim platform to make getting back into the boat a whole lot easier. For even more luxury and ease of use, 25 LSV buyers can opt for the new Powered Swim Step, which deploys in and out of the water with push-button convenience from the stern.

The captain is king (or queen) on the 25 LSV with the available Stern Turn™ rear thruster for ultimate control in wind or current, and optional bow and stern cameras that give you an unobstructed view from the helm—perfect for docking, trailering and reversing a long boat like the 25 LSV.

With seating for 18 and over 5,000 pounds of available ballast with the Power Wedge III™, the 25 LSV has all the mass necessary to make the Wake Plus™ Hull carve out pro-level wakes or waves. With Malibu’s multiple patented wake innovations to customize your ballast settings, you’ve got the makings of a world-class Malibu wake or wave experience for riders of all ability levels. Malibu’s Power Wedge III is an essential part of the wake experience. Power Wedge III is Malibu’s exclusive wake-enhancing device that allows for customization of the wake and wave, taking it from steep to mellow and anywhere in between. Power Wedge III also features a lift setting to get the boat on plane quickly or to minimize the wake for new riders.

The original and still unbeatable, Surf Gate™ is the backbone of your perfect surf wave. Surf Gate creates a wave on either side of the boat without having to move any ballast, and it can be controlled either from the dash or from Surf Band™, a Malibu exclusive that allows the surfer to switch their wave side, adjust Power Wedge III, nudge speed up or down, and dial in tower speaker volume while they’re riding. With a three-second switch from side to side, Surf Gate allows for all kinds of new trick options on transfers and puts the rider in control.

Controlling all the boat’s convenience and performance features is the industry-leading Malibu Command Center™, a tech marvel that allows you to simply and easily control just about everything on your new 25 LSV without leaving the captain’s chair. Speaking of convenience, 25 LSV owners can upgrade to the Malibu Gx Tower™ for automatic raising and lowering, even when loaded with boards and speakers. Both the Gx and standard G5 towers are made in-house to ensure Malibu quality throughout the entire boat. Another in-house component, Malibu Soft Grip covers step areas to enhance comfort and function, and a model-specific, digitally tuned audio system by Wet Sounds® features multi-zone volume control along with an available transom remote to maximize the listening experience. Opt for the new RGB interior lights for customizable color options throughout the boat that can sync to your music.

It's only fitting that a boat as tech-forward as the new 25 LSV is powered by an equally capable engine, the Malibu Monsoon M6Di. Malibu’s Monsoon line of direct-injection engines features more torque, better fuel economy, lower emissions and less noise than anything else on the market. To top it all off, they’re also more reliable. If you want a sportier 25 LSV, upgrade to the supercharged Malibu Monsoon LT4 for even more power.

Like all current Malibu models, the 25 LSV is backed by the industry’s best warranty—including lifetime structural coverage—and is available now at all authorized Malibu dealers. Call your local dealer to get out on the water today or build your custom 2022 25 LSV at malibuboats.com.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. ( MBUU, Financial) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , or maverickboatgroup.com .

