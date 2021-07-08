Logo
LendingClub Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, announced that it will report earnings for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after-market hours.

lending_club_logo.jpg

LendingClub will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Webcast information
A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call please dial +1 (888) 317-6003 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061 with Conference ID 4824215 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay
An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until August 4, 2021 by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088 with Conference ID 10158362.

About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the U.S. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

CONTACT:
For Investors: [email protected]
Media Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF36880&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingclub-schedules-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301328239.html

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

