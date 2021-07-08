Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $614.7 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $614.7 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital BDC, Inc. ("GBDC") (Nasdaq: GBDC, www.golubcapitalbdc.com), a business development company, today announced that it originated $614.7 million in new middle-market investment commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Approximately 80% of the new middle-market investment commitments were one stop loans, 15% were senior secured loans and 5% were equity and other securities. Of the new middle-market investment commitments, $519.0 million funded at close.

Total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by approximately 1.0%, or $44.1 million, during the three months ended June 30, 2021 after factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers and net change in unrealized gains (losses).

ABOUT GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. ("GBDC") is an externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. GBDC invests primarily in one-stop and other senior secured loans of U.S. middle market companies that are often sponsored by private equity investors. GBDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of the Golub Capital group of companies ("Golub Capital").

ABOUT GOLUB CAPITAL

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $35 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to middle market companies backed by private equity sponsors. The firm's sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of its Late Stage Lending, Broadly Syndicated Loan and Opportunistic Credit investment programs. Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 550 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

favicon.png?sn=NY37015&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golub-capital-bdc-inc-announces-614-7-million-in-new-middle-market-originations-for-its-fiscal-year-2021-third-quarter-301328265.html

SOURCE Golub Capital BDC, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY37015&Transmission_Id=202107081615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY37015&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment