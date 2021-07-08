Ameren Illinois Electric Vehicle Charging Plan Approved by ICC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ameren Illinois Electric Vehicle Charging Plan Approved by ICC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Will drive electric vehicle growth in Illinois and support the state's 'green' energy goals

PR Newswire

COLLINSVILLE, Ill., July 8, 2021

COLLINSVILLE, Ill., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), is today announcing the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved the company's electric vehicle charging tariff, which will help jump-start electric vehicle adoption and charging station installation in central and southern Illinois and accelerate progress on the state's green energy goals.

ameren_illinois_logo.jpg

The tariff, filed in August of 2020, allows the company to support the development of a network of charging infrastructure, and implement special time-based delivery service rates and other incentives to encourage greater adoption of electric vehicles.

"A common barrier that people identify when considering EV ownership is range anxiety, the concern that a charging station will not be available during extended road travel. This tariff will help address this concern by providing rate incentives and supplemental line extension allowances that will improve accessibility to in-home and on-the-road charging infrastructure," said Richard Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois, who noted there are fewer than 60 publicly available charging stations across Ameren Illinois' 44,000 sq. mile service territory.

"The plan also includes additional supplemental line extension allowances for charging station installations that serve customers in low income areas, to help support electric transportation for these customers," Mark continued.

There are six components to Ameren Illinois' Electric Vehicle Charging Program –

  • Single Family Residential Charging. Includes a special delivery service rate to encourage at-home charging during non-peak hours.
  • Multi-Family Residential Charging. Designed to encourage electric vehicle ownership among those living in multi-family facilities, while also giving those residents an option to charge at home. Also provides a special delivery service rate and supplemental line extension allowance for property owners who install charging facilities at their properties, with additional allowances for installations in low income areas.
  • Education Facility Charging. Offers special delivery service rates and incentives for electric school bus operators. Will support clean transportation for school children in the Ameren Illinois territory.
  • Transit Facility Charging. Offers special delivery service rates and incentives for those customers who operate public electric transit buses. Will support Ameren Illinois' low-to-moderate income customer base by providing a means for those who don't own a vehicle to participate in the electrification of the transportation sector.
  • Corridor Charging. Incentive for property owners and third-party entities to install publicly-accessible fast charging stations in predetermined areas along transportation corridors.
  • Non-Corridor Fast DC Charging. Rate incentives to encourage installation of public fast charging throughout the territory.

Customers will be able to begin enrolling in the new rate options beginning in Fall 2021.

More information on electric vehicles, including the benefits of driving electric and Ameren Illinois EV rates and programs, are available by visiting AmerenIllinois.com/EV.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers in Illinois. Our mission is to power the quality of life. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com, find us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois or Facebook.com/AmerenIllinois.

favicon.png?sn=CG37118&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-illinois-electric-vehicle-charging-plan-approved-by-icc-301328337.html

SOURCE Ameren Illinois

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG37118&Transmission_Id=202107081629PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG37118&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment