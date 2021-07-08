Echo Global Logistics Voted #1 Top 3PL for Fifth Consecutive Year in Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, was voted the #1 third-party logistics provider (3PL) for the fifth year in a row by readers of Inbound Logistics in the magazine's prestigious 2021 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards. This marks the 11th consecutive year that readers chose Echo as a top 10 3PL.

"This award means a lot to the Echo team because it's voted on by readers of Inbound Logistics who are key stakeholders within the transportation and logistics industry," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Since day one, we've focused on simplifying transportation management for our clients and carriers, and despite dealing with the challenges of a global pandemic, the Echo team has remained committed to providing best-in-class service. Earning the top title for the fifth year in a row validates the hard work of all of our team members."

"We are honored to receive this recognition again, and we're thankful for everyone who supported us through their votes," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We're also proud of Echo's team members who made earning this title possible. The exceptional service they provide, combined with our proprietary technology solutions like EchoShip™ and EchoDrive®, allow us to offer our clients and carriers technology at their fingertips and experts by their side. Earning this title once again is a testament to our team's resilience and dedication."

Each year, thousands of voters participate in Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards to recognize the most responsive, flexible, and respected 3PL companies in the industry. For the past 11 years, Echo has been voted into the top 10 of this prominent ranking. For every year that Echo has been in the top 10, the company either advanced or maintained its ranking.

"We congratulate Echo for earning the top honor for the fifth consecutive year," said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. "Since we started this competition more than 20 years ago, the Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards are always incredibly competitive. This year was no exception, so it's really an amazing achievement for Echo to be recognized as the best of the best for five years in a row."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

