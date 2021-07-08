Poly Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release

PR Newswire

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) today announced it expects to release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on July 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern to discuss these results.

Investors are invited to listen to the event by accessing the webcast links on Poly's Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com/.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting – anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com .

