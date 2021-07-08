Logo
Anthony Shoemaker to Assume Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel Role at Keurig Dr Pepper as Jim Baldwin Plans September Retirement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, July 8, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that Anthony Shoemaker, currently Senior Vice President & Assistant General Counsel, will assume the role of Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel and join the Company's Executive Leadership Team, upon the retirement of Jim Baldwin at the end of September 2021.

Shoemaker joined KDP in 2020 and has led the legal efforts for securities, finance and corporate governance as well as tax, treasury and mergers and acquisitions. He previously was Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, at Tenet Healthcare and a member of its leadership team. He began his legal career as a corporate attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He holds a B.A. in Management from Abilene Christian University and a Juris Doctorate degree from The University of Chicago Law School.

Baldwin has served with KDP, or its predecessor companies, since 1997, and led the legal strategy responsible for numerous transformational milestones, including the independent bottling acquisitions in the early 2000s that built the Company's expansive company-owned distribution footprint, Dr Pepper Snapple Group's spinoff to a publicly traded company in 2008 and the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group in 2018.

Commenting on the announcement, KDP Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort shared, "Jim's leadership over the past nearly 25 years has been an integral component in building the Company we are today. On behalf of the Board and our KDP team, I wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for his many accomplishments. Since joining KDP, Anthony has distinguished himself as a strong and capable leader, well prepared to guide our talented legal team into the future. We are pleased to welcome him as the newest member of our Executive Leadership Team."

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Gilroy
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Tyson Seely
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 781-418-3352 / [email protected]

Keurig_Dr_Pepper_logo.jpg


favicon.png?sn=DA37089&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthony-shoemaker-to-assume-chief-legal-officer--general-counsel-role-at-keurig-dr-pepper-as-jim-baldwin-plans-september-retirement-301328292.html

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA37089&Transmission_Id=202107081620PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA37089&DateId=20210708
