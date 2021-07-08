PulteGroup: Solid Capital Allocation Tactics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PulteGroup: Solid Capital Allocation Tactics

This homebuilder invests in high-return projects, funds its dividends and buys back shares with excess cash

Author's Avatar
Robert Abbott
Jul 08, 2021

Summary

  • Homebuilder PulteGroup promises on its website to generate high returns through wise capital allocation.
  • That means effectively managing its project funding, maintaining and growing its dividend and improving shareholder returns by repurchasing shares.
  • The data suggests the company has succeeded in all three of these measures.
Article's Main Image

The PulteGroup Inc. (

PHM, Financial) declares on its website that its objective is to deliver high returns on invested capital and equity, leading to long-term shareholder value. That, it says, is captured in its capital allocation priorities:

  • Invest in the business through projects that generate high returns.
  • Fund the dividend.
  • Buy back shares with excess cash.

How well is the company doing at meeting these goals?

About PulteGroup

Based in Atlanta, this 70-year-old homebuilding company is considered the third-largest in the U.S. It operates in 23 states and 42 markets and offers multiple brands that target different life cycle needs:

1413242124538859520.png

By targeting each life cycle segment, it is diversified within its industry. The three main segments are:

  • First-time buyers: 29%
  • Move-up buyers: 45%
  • Active adult buyers: 26%

In its 10-K for 2020, the company provided more information about these segments. In targeting first-time buyers, it aims for lower average selling prices and higher density. Move-up homes are typically larger and sell at higher prices; the focus is on location and amenities. Active adult communities often are restricted to homebuyers aged 55 and older and have many amenities.

The company does qualitative and quantitative analysis and research to stratify potential customers into these defined groups. That allows it to design and develop its properties, so they align with potential homebuyer needs.

The company offers financial services, including mortgage banking, title and insurance services, but the company’s main source of revenue is the acquisition and development of land for residential housing. In 2020, the core business accounted for 97% of its consolidated revenue of $11 billion.

Competition

The PulteGroup called the housing industry fragmented and highly competitive. It reported that it has only a 3% share of the market, despite being one of the largest companies in the industry.

Direct competition comes from national, regional and local homebuilders. And because new home sales represent less than 15% of overall home sales, it also competes with sales of existing house inventories.

Publicly traded competitors include D.R. Horton Inc. (

DHI, Financial) and Lennar Corp. (LEN, Financial), both of which had more than $24 billion in revenue last year, compared with PulteGroup’s $11.47 billion. Prominent builders with less revenue include NVR Inc. (NVR, Financial) with $8 billion and Toll Brothers (TOL, Financial) with $7.69 billion in revenue.

Like each of these other companies, PulteGroup is a national builder, and it sees that as a competitive advantage. It wrote in the 10-K:

“We believe that national publicly-traded builders have a competitive advantage over local builders through their ability to: access more reliable and lower cost financing through the capital markets; control and entitle large land positions; gain better access to scarce labor resources; and achieve greater geographic and product diversification. Among our national publicly-traded peer group, we believe that builders with broad geographic and product diversity and sustainable capital positions will benefit from this scale and diversification in any market conditions.”

Risks

Industry-related risks include the cyclicality associated with economic circumstances and business conditions; increases in interest rates could reduce the number of buyers able to purchase a new home; and land availability and market value. On May 18, CNBC reported on the industry with this headline, “Home construction sees biggest drop since pandemic hit,” and went on to explain, “Despite a historic shortage of homes for sale, homebuilders are actually slowing production, handcuffed by skyrocketing commodity prices and shortages of land and skilled labor.”

Risks related to its business model and capital structure include capital and credit market conditions that affect its access to capital and the rates it must pay. Homebuyers typically make a down payment before construction begins on a custom or customized home, but PulteGroup still must finance a portion of each new home it starts.

General risks include IT failures and data security breaches.

Invest in high return projects

The first of its three goals is to invest in projects that lead to high returns. Has it done so?

One of the best measures for assessing how management has allocated its capital is its return on invested capital, or ROIC. Invested capital refers to both borrowed funds and shareholders’ equity.

The PulteGroup has successfully grown its ROIC over the past decade, bringing it up from -0.62% in 2011 to 18.89% in 2020.

We can also check the ROIC versus WACC (weighted average cost of capital) for an indication of how well the company has performed. Its ROIC is 21.05% and its WACC is 8.5%, which tells us the company has effectively deployed its capital into profitable projects.

Finally, we can look at its comparative performance. The following chart shows how it has outperformed two of its key competitors:

1413241159156879360.png

Fund the dividend

Funding the dividend is the second goal the company set for itself, and we will look at the dividend from a couple of angles. For several years in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, there was no dividend. However, it started paying, and increasing, the dividend in 2013 and has lifted it every year since then. Over those eight years, the annual dividend payment rose from zero to 15 cents to 56 cents.

The dividend yield has fluctuated between roughly 1% and 2% over the same period, and currently sits at 1.02%. The dividend payout ratio is low at 9%, leaving ample room for future increases.

Dividends are paid out of free cash flow, and in 2020 the company generated $1.38 billion. On a per-share basis, it currently pays out 56 cents in dividends and produces free cash flow per share of $6.41.

Share repurchases

The third goal is to buy back shares, which means dividing earnings among fewer shares (assuming that the company is buying back the shares at a reasonable price). In other words, shareholder earnings per share should rise more quickly than it would otherwise, and that should lead to higher dividends and higher capital gains.

PulteGroup began buying back shares in 2013, after issuing them liberally in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. In 2013, its float was 386.87 million shares; by the end of 2020, the number had come down to 269.41 million, a 30.36% reduction.

Earnings per share with non-recurring items has responded—but bumpily. Here’s how earnings per share looked over the past eight years:

  • 2012: 54 cents
  • 2013: $6.72
  • 2014: $1.26
  • 2015: $1.36
  • 2016: $1.75
  • 2017: $1.44
  • 2018: $3.55
  • 2019: $3.66
  • 2020: $5.18

As the data suggest, earnings per share jumped significantly in 2018 and again in 2020.

Looking at capital gains specifically, the share price rose from $7.22 on July 8, 2011 to $52.71 on July 8, 2021. That’s a 7.3 times increase over the past 10 years.

Conclusion

We have examined whether PulteGroup has met its objective of delivering high returns on capital and equity. And specifically, whether it has done that by meeting its capital allocation priorities of investing in high-return projects, funding the dividend and buying back shares with its excess cash.

Based on the data, the company has successfully delivered on each of the three capital allocation priorities and provided a high return to shareholders. The data also shows us that it has been profitable and kept growing its bottom line since recovering from 2008.

It appears to be a company that will keep delivering to shareholders over the next five to 10 years, making it a candidate for investors with mid-to-long-term perspectives.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment