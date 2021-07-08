PulteGroup: Solid Capital Allocation Tactics

The PulteGroup Inc. ( PHM, Financial) declares on its website that its objective is to deliver high returns on invested capital and equity, leading to long-term shareholder value. That, it says, is captured in its capital allocation priorities:

Invest in the business through projects that generate high returns.

Fund the dividend.

Buy back shares with excess cash.

How well is the company doing at meeting these goals?

About PulteGroup

Based in Atlanta, this 70-year-old homebuilding company is considered the third-largest in the U.S. It operates in 23 states and 42 markets and offers multiple brands that target different life cycle needs:

By targeting each life cycle segment, it is diversified within its industry. The three main segments are:

First-time buyers: 29%

Move-up buyers: 45%

Active adult buyers: 26%

In its 10-K for 2020, the company provided more information about these segments. In targeting first-time buyers, it aims for lower average selling prices and higher density. Move-up homes are typically larger and sell at higher prices; the focus is on location and amenities. Active adult communities often are restricted to homebuyers aged 55 and older and have many amenities.

The company does qualitative and quantitative analysis and research to stratify potential customers into these defined groups. That allows it to design and develop its properties, so they align with potential homebuyer needs.

The company offers financial services, including mortgage banking, title and insurance services, but the company’s main source of revenue is the acquisition and development of land for residential housing. In 2020, the core business accounted for 97% of its consolidated revenue of $11 billion.

Competition

The PulteGroup called the housing industry fragmented and highly competitive. It reported that it has only a 3% share of the market, despite being one of the largest companies in the industry.

Direct competition comes from national, regional and local homebuilders. And because new home sales represent less than 15% of overall home sales, it also competes with sales of existing house inventories.

Publicly traded competitors include D.R. Horton Inc. ( DHI, Financial) and Lennar Corp. ( LEN, Financial), both of which had more than $24 billion in revenue last year, compared with PulteGroup’s $11.47 billion. Prominent builders with less revenue include NVR Inc. ( NVR, Financial) with $8 billion and Toll Brothers ( TOL, Financial) with $7.69 billion in revenue.

Like each of these other companies, PulteGroup is a national builder, and it sees that as a competitive advantage. It wrote in the 10-K:

“We believe that national publicly-traded builders have a competitive advantage over local builders through their ability to: access more reliable and lower cost financing through the capital markets; control and entitle large land positions; gain better access to scarce labor resources; and achieve greater geographic and product diversification. Among our national publicly-traded peer group, we believe that builders with broad geographic and product diversity and sustainable capital positions will benefit from this scale and diversification in any market conditions.”

Risks

Industry-related risks include the cyclicality associated with economic circumstances and business conditions; increases in interest rates could reduce the number of buyers able to purchase a new home; and land availability and market value. On May 18, CNBC reported on the industry with this headline, “Home construction sees biggest drop since pandemic hit,” and went on to explain, “Despite a historic shortage of homes for sale, homebuilders are actually slowing production, handcuffed by skyrocketing commodity prices and shortages of land and skilled labor.”

Risks related to its business model and capital structure include capital and credit market conditions that affect its access to capital and the rates it must pay. Homebuyers typically make a down payment before construction begins on a custom or customized home, but PulteGroup still must finance a portion of each new home it starts.

General risks include IT failures and data security breaches.

Invest in high return projects

The first of its three goals is to invest in projects that lead to high returns. Has it done so?

One of the best measures for assessing how management has allocated its capital is its return on invested capital, or ROIC. Invested capital refers to both borrowed funds and shareholders’ equity.

The PulteGroup has successfully grown its ROIC over the past decade, bringing it up from -0.62% in 2011 to 18.89% in 2020.

We can also check the ROIC versus WACC (weighted average cost of capital) for an indication of how well the company has performed. Its ROIC is 21.05% and its WACC is 8.5%, which tells us the company has effectively deployed its capital into profitable projects.

Finally, we can look at its comparative performance. The following chart shows how it has outperformed two of its key competitors:

Fund the dividend

Funding the dividend is the second goal the company set for itself, and we will look at the dividend from a couple of angles. For several years in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, there was no dividend. However, it started paying, and increasing, the dividend in 2013 and has lifted it every year since then. Over those eight years, the annual dividend payment rose from zero to 15 cents to 56 cents.

The dividend yield has fluctuated between roughly 1% and 2% over the same period, and currently sits at 1.02%. The dividend payout ratio is low at 9%, leaving ample room for future increases.

Dividends are paid out of free cash flow, and in 2020 the company generated $1.38 billion. On a per-share basis, it currently pays out 56 cents in dividends and produces free cash flow per share of $6.41.

Share repurchases

The third goal is to buy back shares, which means dividing earnings among fewer shares (assuming that the company is buying back the shares at a reasonable price). In other words, shareholder earnings per share should rise more quickly than it would otherwise, and that should lead to higher dividends and higher capital gains.

PulteGroup began buying back shares in 2013, after issuing them liberally in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. In 2013, its float was 386.87 million shares; by the end of 2020, the number had come down to 269.41 million, a 30.36% reduction.

Earnings per share with non-recurring items has responded—but bumpily. Here’s how earnings per share looked over the past eight years:

2012: 54 cents

2013: $6.72

2014: $1.26

2015: $1.36

2016: $1.75

2017: $1.44

2018: $3.55

2019: $3.66

2020: $5.18

As the data suggest, earnings per share jumped significantly in 2018 and again in 2020.

Looking at capital gains specifically, the share price rose from $7.22 on July 8, 2011 to $52.71 on July 8, 2021. That’s a 7.3 times increase over the past 10 years.

Conclusion

We have examined whether PulteGroup has met its objective of delivering high returns on capital and equity. And specifically, whether it has done that by meeting its capital allocation priorities of investing in high-return projects, funding the dividend and buying back shares with its excess cash.

Based on the data, the company has successfully delivered on each of the three capital allocation priorities and provided a high return to shareholders. The data also shows us that it has been profitable and kept growing its bottom line since recovering from 2008.

It appears to be a company that will keep delivering to shareholders over the next five to 10 years, making it a candidate for investors with mid-to-long-term perspectives.