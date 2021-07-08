Selective Wealth Management Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Primis Financial Corp, Sells CSX Corp, Primis Financial Corp

For the details of Selective Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selective+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Selective Wealth Management
- Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 83,401 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 45,200 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 171,066 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio.
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 62,285 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio.
- Bank OZK (OZK) - 115,709 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 274 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB)
Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $70.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.543000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)
Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.Reduced: CSX Corp (CSX)
Selective Wealth Management reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Selective Wealth Management still held 2,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.
