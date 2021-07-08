Centre Asset Management, LLC Buys APA Corp, Western Digital Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Intel Corp, The AES Corp, Cimarex Energy Co

New Purchases: APA, WDC, AMAT, TXT, FCX, LHX, PCAR, SBS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys APA Corp, Western Digital Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Textron Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Intel Corp, The AES Corp, Cimarex Energy Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centre Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Centre Asset Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,680 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,646 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,790 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.5% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 397,496 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 114,270 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.14%

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 237,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 47,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 44,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 80,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $222.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 13,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.