Centre Asset Management, LLC Buys APA Corp, Western Digital Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Intel Corp, The AES Corp, Cimarex Energy Co

- New Purchases: APA, WDC, AMAT, TXT, FCX, LHX, PCAR, SBS,
- Added Positions: TMUS, VZ, EQT,
- Reduced Positions: XEC, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, XOM, FB, BRK.B, OLN, CVX, GOOGL, GOOG, WY, WMB, KNX, ADM, TSLA, MU, EMN, MOS, MHK, JPM, JNJ, V, UNH, SCCO, NVDA, CTVA, KMI, HCA, NEE, SO, UHS, ES, D, T, SRE, PEG, WEC, XEL, OKE, AEP,
- Sold Out: INTC, AES, PG, DIS, HD, MA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,680 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,646 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,790 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.5%
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 397,496 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 114,270 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.14%
Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 237,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 47,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)
Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 44,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 80,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $222.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 13,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.
