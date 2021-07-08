Centre Asset Management, LLC Buys APA Corp, Western Digital Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Intel Corp, The AES Corp, Cimarex Energy Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Centre Asset Management, LLC Buys APA Corp, Western Digital Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Intel Corp, The AES Corp, Cimarex Energy Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Centre Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys APA Corp, Western Digital Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Textron Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Intel Corp, The AES Corp, Cimarex Energy Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centre Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Centre Asset Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centre Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centre+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Centre Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,680 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.13%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,646 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,790 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.5%
  4. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 397,496 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 114,270 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.14%
New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 237,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 47,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 44,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 80,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $222.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 13,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Centre Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Centre Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centre Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centre Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centre Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider