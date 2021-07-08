Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road Area of Plano, Texas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road Area of Plano, Texas

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lakeside Market is adjacent to new H-E-B flagship store due to open in Fall 2022

HOUSTON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (or “Whitestone” or the "Company") (NYSE:WSR) today announced that it has acquired Lakeside Market, a 163,000 square-foot open-air shopping center, located at 5809 Preston Road in Plano, Texas, adjacent to the new H-E-B flagship-format grocery store, which is under construction and targeted to open in Fall 2022. Lakeside Market is Whitestone’s ninth property acquisition in its Dallas-Ft. Worth market, bringing its total leasable area in the region to approximately 831,000 square feet. This acquisition is projected to generate revenues of $2.3 million for the remainder of 2021 and $5.2 million for full year 2022.

Lakeside Market is located in the nationally recognized Platinum Corridor. According to the Dallas Business Journal, Lakeside Market is in one of Dallas’ “wealthiest zip codes”. Per Esri, the area within a 5- to 10-minute drive time of Lakeside Market has an average household income of $100,147, a median home value of $359,962, and a current population of 122,041, a 25% increase since 2000. The property currently is 80.5% occupied and faces traffic volume of 53,822 vehicles per day on Preston Road.

Lakeside Market is approved to add additional leasable square footage, which creates operational efficiencies for the Company’s existing Dallas regional management team. The center is a true “live, work, play” destination with long-standing, award-winning, predominantly eCommerce-resistant tenants who have deep roots in the community and provide a diverse range of essential goods and services and entertainment for the center’s neighboring communities.

“We are very pleased to announce that we have acquired this exceptional property, as it launches the re-activation of our strategic growth plan and meets our criteria for core markets, strategy, strengths, and attributes,” said Whitestone’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Mastandrea. “The addition of Lakeside Market to our portfolio of community-focused lifestyle properties will be our first acquisition since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Lakeside Market will immediately contribute to our long-term goals of improved G&A as a Percentage of Revenue and lower Debt to EBITDAre Leverage. We see strong value-add opportunity with the property’s additional pad sites entitled for development, lease-up potential and built-in lease escalators.”

“With the completion of this acquisition, we will continue progressing our due diligence on our deep pipeline of other targeted high-quality properties. In due course, we expect to initiate additional acquisitions that complement and contribute to our portfolio’s economy of scale and deliver improved returns for our shareholders, while we also remain focused on delivering operational excellence in our existing properties.”

About Lakeside Market
Lakeside Market is Whitestone REIT’s ninth property acquisition in its Dallas-Ft. Worth market, bringing its total leasable area in the region to approximately 831,000 square feet. The property is 80.5% occupied, offering significant upside opportunity with the potential for additional development on land included in the acquisition. A thriving 18-hour/24-7 property, Lakeside Market’s tenants include but are not limited to Mi Cocina, Kenny’s Burger Joint, Taverna Rossa, Bread Winners Café, Craftway Kitchen, The Board Room Salon, Stretch Zone, and Lakeside Groomer. For Lakeside Market leasing information, contact David Spagnolo at 214-824-7888.

About H-E-B
H-E-B, with sales of $28 billion, operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 116th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 120,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit www.HEB.com and www.HEB.com/Newsroom.

Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. It seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment, and experiences.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and it has consistently done so for more than 15 years. Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or similar expressions or their negatives, as well as statements in future tense. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For a description of certain of such factors, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Kevin ReedRebecca Elliott
Director of Investor RelationsVice President, Corporate Communications
Whitestone REITWhitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219(713) 435-2228
[email protected][email protected]

de50d1b1-1465-4115-8444-d791b3f72b49

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment