AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Manulife Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Manulife Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the life/health (L/H) insurance subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) (Toronto, Canada) [NYSE: MFC]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of MFC. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of MFC’s L/H subsidiaries reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as their strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

MFC’s balance sheet remains solid despite the economic and insurance-related impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic. MFC’s balance sheet strength reflects its strong capital position with a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio above that of its peers and a Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) score assessed as strong, as the company continues to focus on growing more capital-efficient lines of business. In addition to MFC’s balance sheet strength assessment, the ratings also acknowledge the company’s generally strong operating performance within each of its core lines of business over the past several years, with pre-tax income of over CAD 5 billion in each of the past three years. MFC’s return on equity was 11.6% at year-end 2020 and has benefited from numerous expense efficiency initiatives in recent periods.

MFC also benefited from its diversified business profile over the past year, which includes leading market positions in many of its core lines of business and an expansive geographic footprint in Asia, Canada and the United States. Additionally, innovation played a crucial role during an unpredictable year, and MFC’s digitization efforts enabled continued sales, servicing of customers and a relatively seamless transition to a remote work environment. Ultimately, the company’s very strong ERM capabilities are supportive of the risks within its balance sheet, operating performance and business profile.

While MFC actively manages its legacy businesses – including long-term care and variable annuities – to optimize and de-risk with organic and inorganic opportunities, AM Best remains somewhat concerned with the significant exposure to these historically more volatile blocks of business. In addition, while MFC’s alternative investment portfolio is well-managed and provides good diversity, it remains elevated compared with industry averages and may contribute to additional earnings volatility.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following L/H subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation:

  • The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
  • John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.)
  • John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York
  • John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Manulife Financial Corporation—
-- “a-” (Excellent) on USD 1.0 billion 4.15% senior unsecured fixed rate, due 2026
-- “a-” (Excellent) on USD 500 billion 2.484% senior unsecured fixed rate, due 2027
-- “a-” (Excellent) on USD 750 million 5.375% senior unsecured fixed rate, due 2046
-- “a-” (Excellent) on USD 1.155 billion 3.05% senior unsecured fixed rate, due 2060
-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 600 million 3.317% subordinated debentures, due 2028
-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 750 million 3.049% subordinated debentures, due 2029
-- “bbb+” (Good) on SGD 500 million 3.0% subordinated debentures, due 2029
-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 1 billion 2.237% subordinated debentures, due 2030
-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 750 million 4.061% subordinated debentures, due 2032
-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 1 billion 2.818% subordinated debentures, due 2035
-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 2 billion 3.375% limited recourse capital notes, due 2081
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 350 million 4.65% non-cumulative Class A Series 2 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 300 million 4.5% non-cumulative Class A Series 3 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 158.4 million 2.178% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 3 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 200 million 3.891% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 5 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 250 million 4.312% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 7 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 250 million 4.351% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 9 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 200 million 4.731% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 11 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 200 million 4.414 non-cumulative Class 1 Series 13 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 200 million 3.786 non-cumulative Class 1 Series 15 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 350 million 3.9% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 17 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 250 million 3.8% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 19 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 425 million 5.6% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 21 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 475 million 4.85% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 23 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 250 million 4.70% non-cumulative Class 1 Series 25 preferred shares
-- “bbb” (Good) on CAD 41.6 million variable rate non-cumulative Class 1 Series 4 preferred shares

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company—
-- “a” (Excellent) on CAD 1.0 billion 3.181% subordinated debentures, due 2027

Manulife Finance (Delaware), L.P.—
-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 650 million 5.059% subordinated debentures, due 2041

John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.)—
-- “a” (Excellent) on USD 450 million 7.375% surplus notes, due 2024 (formerly issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company)
-- “a+” (Excellent) on all outstanding notes issued under the program John Hancock Signature Notes (formerly issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company)

The following indicative Long-Term IRs under the shelf registration have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Manulife Financial Corporation—
-- “a-” (Excellent) on senior unsecured debt
-- “bbb+” (Good) subordinated debt
-- “bbb” (Good) on preferred stock

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent+Rating+Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide+to+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide+for+Media+-+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings+and+AM+Best+Rating+Action+Press+Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005936r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005936/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment