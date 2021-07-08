Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – MUDS, HYMC

Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (“Mudrick Capital”) (NASDAQ: MUDS), now known as Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (“Hycroft”) (NASDAQ: HYMC), breached their fiduciary duties to Mudrick Capital and its shareholders. If you were a Mudrick Capital shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Mudrick Capital’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Mudrick Capital in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Mudrick Capital shareholders, and whether Mudrick Capital’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On January 13, 2020, Mudrick Capital executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Hycroft, with an April 17, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On May 29, 2020, the merger transaction closed, with Hycroft continuing as the successor entity.

On October 1, 2020, Hycroft announced a secondary offering, ultimately consisting of 9.5 million shares of common stock and the same number of immediately exercisable warrants, bringing net proceeds of $83.1 million. On this news, shares dropped 16% to $7.58/share. On March 24, 2021, Hycroft announced financial results for 2020 and the financial outlook for 2021. On this news, shares dropped over 28% to $4.96.

What You Can Do

If you were a Mudrick Capital shareholder, you may have legal claims against Mudrick Capital’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

