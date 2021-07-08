Logo
Weatherford Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 8, 2021

HOUSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to discuss the Company's results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a press release announcing the results and the associated presentation slides will be uploaded to the investor relations section of the Weatherford website.

Listeners can participate in the conference call via a live webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by registering in advance (which will provide a PIN for immediate access) or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Participants should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 10157213.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 380 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities. Visit weatherford.com for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

Contact:
Mohammed Topiwala
Weatherford Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
[email protected]

weatherford_international_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA36751&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-announces-second-quarter-2021-conference-call-301328384.html

SOURCE Weatherford International plc

