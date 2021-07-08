Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Launches EVERHUTCH© Healthcare Brand

PR Newswire

STATESVILLE, N.C., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU), a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products, officially launches its EVERHUTCH healthcare brand. Developed by an experienced team of product designers and tested by local healthcare professionals, the EVERHUTCH brand is focused on meeting the growing need for products that enable healthcare professionals to better organize their workspaces and operate more effectively. EVERHUTCH leverages Kewaunee's extensive existing manufacturing capabilities and is now available on a national level through a dedicated distribution network.

The current EVERHUTCH lineup is designed to meet the needs of both the modern healthcare setting and clinical lab space:

STATCART - A procedure cart that can be configured into specialty carts, including anesthesia carts, isolation carts, and emergency carts.

CORECART - A procedure cabinet that can be configured for use in areas such as operating rooms, cardiac cath labs, and interventional radiology departments.

NESTCART - A versatile utility cart that can be used anywhere from administrative spaces to patient rooms.

PREP AND PACK TABLES – An innovative and flexible table designed to meet a wide variety of demanding needs within the healthcare market.

"We have spent the past year developing a portfolio of products and the distribution network necessary to bring this exciting new brand quickly to market," said Thomas D. Hull III, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer. "EVERHUTCH leverages more than a century of experience by Kewaunee, producing high quality products which are utilized in demanding environments. The healthcare furniture and storage markets are projected to grow significantly over the balance of the decade as investment is made in facilities requiring these products. I am confident that there is opportunity for Kewaunee to quickly grow market share. I encourage you to follow us on our journey using the social media links below."

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could significantly impact results or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: competitive and general economic conditions and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including disruptions from government mandates, both domestically and internationally; changes in customer demands; technological changes in our operations or in our industry; dependence on customers' required delivery schedules; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw materials and commodity costs; and acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, natural disasters and other Force Majeure events. The cautionary statements made pursuant to the Reform Act herein and elsewhere by us should not be construed as exhaustive. We cannot always predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Over time, our actual results, performance, or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such difference might be significant and harmful to our stockholders' interest. Many important factors that could cause such a difference are described under the caption "Risk Factors," in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020, which you should review carefully, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. These reports are available on our investor relations website at www.kewaunee.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Donald T. Gardner III

704/871-3274

