Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Paychex Inc

Shippensburg, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Apple Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Paychex Inc, AT&T Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Orrstown Financial Services Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 11,512 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,854 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,733 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.91% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,154 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88% Visa Inc (V) - 7,714 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.09, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $201.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.86%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 11,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.70%. The purchase prices were between $75.87 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $79.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 11,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.91%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $143.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 17,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 71.69%. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 2,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Paychex Inc by 71.73%. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 2,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 64.86%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 7,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 34.92%. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $482.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.11%. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $245.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 1,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.