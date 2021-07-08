Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Paychex Inc

- New Purchases: VB, EEM, VV,
- Added Positions: IWB, EFA, IWR, ORRF, BIV, AKAM, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CDNS, PAYX, MSFT, T, UNP, JNJ, UNH, XOM, ABT, GOOGL, PEP, QCOM, TTC, AMAT, V, MCD, GPC, MDY, LAMR, AEP, HD, ADBE, CMI, TJX, ECL, EA, CRM, ZBH, MMM, WMT, AXP, WM, DIS, DOX, FISV, TRV, CVX, SBUX, ADP, CHD, ADSK, MA, BRO, VZ, AMZN, TGT, HSY, JPM, APD, BDX, DD, COST, CMCSA, ALL, AMT,
- Sold Out: SPY, INTC, PNC, CSCO,
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 11,512 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,854 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.22%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,733 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.91%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,154 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
- Visa Inc (V) - 7,714 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.09, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $201.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.86%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 11,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.70%. The purchase prices were between $75.87 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $79.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 11,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.91%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $143.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 17,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 71.69%. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 2,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Paychex Inc by 71.73%. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 2,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 64.86%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 7,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 34.92%. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $482.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.11%. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $245.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 1,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.
