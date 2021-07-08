Logo
Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Paychex Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Shippensburg, PA, based Investment company Orrstown Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Apple Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Paychex Inc, AT&T Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Orrstown Financial Services Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orrstown+financial+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 11,512 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,854 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.22%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,733 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.91%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,154 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 7,714 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.09, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $201.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.86%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 11,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.70%. The purchase prices were between $75.87 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $79.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 11,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.91%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $143.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 17,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 71.69%. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 2,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Paychex Inc by 71.73%. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 2,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 64.86%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 7,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 34.92%. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $482.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.11%. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $245.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Orrstown Financial Services Inc still held 1,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.



