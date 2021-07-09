First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2021 second quarter earnings release and conference call:



Earnings Release: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, before market open, by GlobeNewswire distribution and First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.





Conference Call: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.





Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.





Telephone Replay: U.S. (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10158514. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. ET on October 19, 2021.





Web Replay: Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. ET on October 19, 2021.



About First Midwest

