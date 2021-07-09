BK Technologies Names General Payne Chairman

- Retired Marine Corps Major General with Extensive Experience -

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 /BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that board member Major General (Ret.) E. Gray Payne has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors. General Payne replaces John W. Struble who will remain a board member.

General Payne brings over forty years of leadership experience, both in the military and in the private sector. He has extensive experience in leadership roles as a Major General in the armed forces, a consultant to federal agencies and a senior operating executive. His Marine Corps experience includes eight commands ranging in size from the Company level to a Marine Logistics Group, consisting of over 9,600 Marines and Sailors. He also served as Commanding General of the Marine Logistics Command and as Director of Facilities and Services for the Marine Corps, responsible for 28 installations and an annual budget exceeding $5.5 billion. His personal awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two gold stars, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star.

General Payne's private sector experience includes eighteen years as a management consultant working with over two hundred clients in the areas of financial management, operational improvement, organizational development, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Leadership positions held include CEO, COO and CFO of several companies with annual revenue as large as $100 million.

General Payne was appointed to the BK Technologies board of directors in January 2017 and has extensive board experience. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Wildlife Refuge Associations and VetCV, a platform to help veterans transition from active duty, manage their career, and organize important military service, home and medical documents. A member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and a Certified Professional Director by the American College of Corporate Directors, he previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Marine Corps Association and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Marine Corps Association Foundation. General Payne is also on the Board of FG Financial Group (FGF), a publicly traded reinsurance and investment management holding company.

General Payne commented, "BK Technologies is preparing to enter an exciting growth phase for the company. It is encouraging to see significant marketplace interest in our existing portable communications technologies, like the BK 5000, as well as growing interest around the upcoming launch of our next generation BK 9000. Our technology offers reliable and exceptional communications capabilities to assist public safety as well as military exercises in any location, including the most remote terrain. I look forward to continuing to leverage my military, consulting, and operational expertise to help drive long term value for shareholders."

