Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Kanzhun Limited ( BZ) (“Kanzhun” or “BOSS Zhipin”).



On June 11, 2021, Kanzhun conducted its initial public offering and issued 48 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $19.00 per ADS.

On July 5, 2021, BOSS Zhipin issued a press release announcing that “pursuant to the announcement posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, the Company is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority.” BOSS Zhipin also reported that it is required to suspend new user registration in China. The next trading day, July 6, 2021, Kanzhun’s ADSs opened at $32.44 per share, $3.87 lower than the prior closing price of $36.31 on July 2, 2021.

If you are a Kanzhun investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law.

