Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a Progressive Resident Care Strategy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a Progressive Resident Care Strategy

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cloud DX (

TSXV:CDX, Financial), a leading Canadian-based North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the deployment of its Connected Health Kit at Wellness Suites Developments. The initiative incorporates remote patient monitoring as part of an overarching wellness initiative within the 97-suite luxury, wellness-themed condominium development aimed at sophisticated baby boomers age 65+.

Cloud DX is experiencing continued business momentum as healthcare providers increasingly turn to remote patient monitoring as part of their rapidly maturing virtual care strategies. In recent weeks the company has announced several contracts or contract extensions that represent a collective exposure to more than 30,000 patients across the US and Canada. For access to these past releases visit: https://ir.clouddx.com/news-and-media/news/default.aspx.

Niagara Falls-basedWellness Suites Developments, led by Dr. Nick Vaccaro, combines luxury living with a 5,500 square foot functional medicine and research centre located on site, staffed by functional medicine doctors, family practitioners, doctors of chiropractic, physiotherapists, and massage therapists. An on-staff kinesiologist will oversee SeniorFit and Heart Strong programs under the supervision of researchers from Brock University.

Cloud DX's Connected Health platform enhances Wellness Suites' model of care with automated remote patient monitoring, allowing residents to self-monitor their vital signs with data continuously flowing back to the clinical care team. Up to 40 Connected Health Kits will be deployed to residents through the Wellness Suites onsite clinic.

&ldquo;Our goal is to provide residents of Wellness Suites with a superior healthcare baseline and the highest standard of care, enabled by state-of-the-art technology. Cloud DX Connected Health will allow us to deliver that level of sophisticated, cutting-edge personalized healthcare,&rdquo; says Dr. Nick Vaccaro.

Wellness Suites expects its residence to be at full capacity, its clinic to be fully up and operating and Cloud DX's Connected Health Kits deployed by September 2021.

About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

24742.png

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CloudDX
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
Ellyn Winters-Robinson
Ignition Communications (PR for Cloud DX)
519-574-2196
[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries, Please Contact:
Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654807/Luxury-Senior-Living-Development-Wellness-Suites-Deploys-Cloud-DX-Connected-Health-Kit-as-Part-of-a-Progressive-Resident-Care-Strategy

img.ashx?id=654807

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment