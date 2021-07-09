City Office REIT Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.98 per share and the market cap of $519.9 million, City Office REIT stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for City Office REIT is shown in the chart below.

Because City Office REIT is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. City Office REIT has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is worse than 72% of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of City Office REIT at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of City Office REIT is poor. This is the debt and cash of City Office REIT over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. City Office REIT has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $160.2 million and earnings of $1.03 a share. Its operating margin is 19.95%, which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of City Office REIT is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of City Office REIT over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of City Office REIT is -1.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -5.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, City Office REIT’s return on invested capital is 2.79, and its cost of capital is 7.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of City Office REIT is shown below:

