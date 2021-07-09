Logo
Vervent & CoreCard Establish Partnership for Best-in-Class Credit Card Processing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to enhance credit card servicing solutions, Vervent is pleased to announce that they have formed a partnership with CoreCard to expand their payment processing offerings. CoreCard is a leading international provider of innovative prepaid and credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market. This partnership will add a new, innovative payment platform with modern technology to Vervent’s arsenal to enable more flexibility and get client card programs live more quickly.

”Vervent’s industry leading servicing solutions are the perfect complement to our core processing service offerings for innovative card programs,” said Mark Raleigh, Chief Operating Officer at CoreCard. “We’re very excited about the partnership and we believe this will give our clients a streamlined experience not only for their card programs, but also for their cardholders.”

“We’re excited to add CoreCard as one of our industry leading partners and believe this partnership will enhance our ability to offer more flexible, faster-to-market card program solutions for our clients,” said Lou Geibel, EVP, Sales.

To learn more or discuss a credit card program with the Vervent team, please email [email protected].

About CoreCard:
CoreCard Software, a leading provider of card management systems and processing services, offers an array of account management solutions to support the complex requirements of the evolving global financial services industry. CoreCard® software solutions provide the market’s most feature-rich and flexible platform for processing and managing a full range of card products including prepaid/stored-value, multi-currency wallets, buy now pay later, virtual card issuing, instant financing, small loans, point of sale loans, fleet, credit, debit, commercial, government, healthcare and private-label cards as well as accounts receivable and loans. CoreCard is headquartered in Norcross, GA with additional offices in India, the United Arab Emirates and Romania.

CoreCard is a subsidiary of Intelligent Systems Corporation [: INS].
For more information, email [email protected], or visit www.corecard.com.

About Vervent:
As one of the pre-eminent Lending as a Service (LaaS) companies, Vervent sets the global standard for outperformance by delivering superior expertise, future-built technology, and meaningful services. We support our industry-leading partners with primary strategic services including Loan & Lease Servicing, Credit Card Servicing, Backup Servicing/Capital Markets Support, Call Center Services, and Card Marketing & Customer Acquisition.

Vervent empowers companies to accelerate business, drive compliance, and maximize service. Contact us today to find out how we can help boost your performance at 888.486.2509 or [email protected].

For further information, call
Matt White, 770-564-5504 or
email to [email protected]

