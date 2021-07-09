Logo
UPDATE - CN Announces $1.5 Million in Immediate Relief Efforts for the Village of Lytton, B.C. and the Lytton First Nation

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX : CNR) (NYSE : CNI) announced it will contribute an additional $1.5 million to immediate relief efforts in the Village of Lytton, B.C. and the Lytton First Nation.

“The communities and First Nations along the CN network are our neighbours, and in Lytton, our neighbours are in crisis. Our employees are a part of these communities, and we will continue to be there helping rebuild and recover when this story has disappeared from news headlines. It’s going to be a big job.”

  • JJ Ruest, President and Chief executive officer of CN

CN’s contribution will be spent according to the expressed needs of the Lytton community and the Lytton First Nation.

CN staff have been on the ground, cooperating with investigators and assisting authorities, since the wildfire struck last week. We have offered electrical generators, refrigerated containers, electronic tablets, groceries, food and other necessities to residents sheltering in temporary accommodation.

CN has also offered to match donations to the relief effort by its nearly 26,000 employees.

We have informed local and First Nations leadership that we are prepared to help in any way possible, be it provision of services or material. Today’s announcement of $1.5 million is in addition to funds already committed for the immediate needs of residents.

Several CN employees live in and around Lytton. CN provided immediate support and has ensured all are safe and accounted for.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:
MediaInvestment Community
Mathieu GaudreaultPaul Butcher
Senior AdvisorVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
1-833-946-3342
[email protected]		(514) 399-0052
[email protected]



c8fd7d33-3abb-45d6-a487-ff78e6bf2128

