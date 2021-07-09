Mola TV Streams UEFA Euro 2020 in UHD HDR with Harmonic VOS360 Cloud SaaS

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Mola TV, one of the fastest growing entertainment networks in Indonesia, is using Harmonic's VOS®360 cloud streaming SaaS for the first-ever live UHD HDR streaming of UEFA Euro 2020 football matches in Indonesia. Harmonic's VOS360 platform ensures the highest level of service reliability and real-time scaling for Mola TV's streaming service, simplifying the live streaming workflow from source to screen.

"We are enormously proud that, for the first time, our viewers can watch live, high-profile sports events in UHD HDR," said CP Lee, CTO at Mola TV. "Mola TV has always relied on Harmonic cloud streaming solutions for its sports streaming services. As we bring more high-profile sports events such as the UEFA and EPL, Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS will be instrumental in ensuring the best possible streaming experience for our subscribers."

Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS simplifies all stages of the media processing and delivery chain while EyeQ™ AI-based encoding technology on the VOS360 platform improves the streaming quality for Mola TV's service. Supported by a DevOps team providing 24/7 monitoring and assistance, the Harmonic cloud-based platform provides high availability and reliability that is a must for live sports streaming.

"UHD HDR is a game changer in the live sports streaming environment, where video quality can easily determine the success of a service," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC, at Harmonic. "Harmonic's VOS360 platform ensures Mola TV can securely deliver crystal-clear UHD HDR video to a large variety of devices. This assurance is crucial for operators streaming high-demand events like the UEFA Euro Championship."

