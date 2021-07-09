Logo
Freedom Boat Club Announces Acquisition of Fanautic Club; Adding 23 Locations Across Spain to Accelerate European Expansion

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

VENICE, Fla., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator and a division of Brunswick Corporation (: BC), today announced the acquisition of Fanautic Club, one of the largest European boat clubs with 23 locations in major coastal cities and tourist centers across Spain. This acquisition accelerates Freedom’s growth in Europe and marks the third European country to be a home to Freedom Boat Club locations, following France and the United Kingdom.

“Spain is one of the great boating destinations in Europe and we are thrilled for the opportunity to serve the members of Fanautic Club and continue our growth across coastal Spain,” said Jason Worthy, Vice President of Boating Services, EMEA. ​ “Expanding our presence across tier one European markets is consistent with the aggressive shared-access growth plans that our leadership team outlined during Brunswick’s recent Investor Day presentation.”

Of the 23 locations, six will be owned and operated as corporate locations and 17 will continue to be franchisee owned and operated.

Fanautic Club currently serves more than 600 members and continues to grow in popularity as more consumers are introduced to the on-water lifestyle through the convenient shared-access boating model.

“There are many synergies between Fanautic Club and Freedom Boat Club,” said Diego Orallo, Co-Founder of Fanautic. “Freedom is the most established boat club brand in the world, and we look forward to welcoming them to Spain and supporting their continued success.”

The acquisition of Fanautic marks the fourth acquisition made by the Freedom Boat Club Corporate Team in just over a year, following the purchase of the New York territory in early April, the Chicago territory in early March and the Charleston, South Carolina territory in the Spring 2020.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club is the largest boat club operator and a premier marine franchisor in the US and internationally. FBC and its franchisees service over 40,000 memberships at 289 locations across 33 states, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]
