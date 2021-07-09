Logo
Zoomlion Excels Overseas in First Half of 2021 Thanks to Strong Product Performance and Localization Strategy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, July 9, 2021

CHANGSHA, China, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is reporting robust growth in the international market in the first half of 2021, achieving great success in key markets, bucking the trend. The company has exported larger orders of construction and agricultural machinery equipment to key markets in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, where major local construction projects are ongoing.

image_1.jpg

In April, eight units of Zoomlion's large-tonnage tower cranes TC8039-25 successfully capped the roof of the Lusail Stadium, where the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be staged. The stadium set world records for a cable-net roof single building with the largest span and largest cantilever distance in the net system, as well as the largest membrane structure reaching 45,000 square meters.

According to a Zoomlion representative, Qatar's tropical desert climate, with high temperatures, strong winds and dusty weather, is challenging for tower cranes and installing steel structures at an altitude of 70 meters was undoubtedly like "dancing on the edge of a knife".

In March, Zoomlion's ZCC9800W crawler crane successfully completed multiple installations of wind turbine generators ranging between 120 to 150 meters for a wind power project in Vietnam. Offering localized services, Zoomlion even switched screen language, keys, crane scale and operational manual into Vietnamese for client convenience. A technical service team also traveled there to train operators.

In April, Zoomlion sent off 100 units of earthmoving equipment to Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries in Southeast Asia, which will contribute to various infrastructure construction projects.

The company also signed multiple orders in European and North American markets, where market demand for green-energy equipment has increased greatly due to recent stricter emissions requirements. Zoomlion's highly acclaimed electric boom aerial work platforms, with advantages such as long operating times, quick charging, light weight and noise-free, recorded sales spikes. The company is working ceaselessly to develop and manufacture aerial work machinery products with green energy.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 568 cutting-edge products from 70 product lines covering 11 significant categories.

For more information, please visit Zoomlion.

favicon.png?sn=CN37532&sd=2021-07-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-excels-overseas-in-first-half-of-2021-thanks-to-strong-product-performance-and-localization-strategy-301328584.html

SOURCE Zoomlion

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN37532&Transmission_Id=202107090558PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN37532&DateId=20210709
