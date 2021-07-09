Logo
PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PGT Innovations, Inc. (

NYSE:PGTI, Financial) will release its financial results and host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to discuss the company's second quarter 2021 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad West, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer. The company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on August 12th and will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http%3A%2F%2Fir.pgtinnovations.com%2Freleases.cfm.

To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call about 10 minutes before the start time: 833-316-0547 (U.S. toll-free) and 412-317-5728 (International). A replay of the call will be available within approximately one hour after the scheduled end of the call on August 12, 2021, through approximately 12:30 p.m. on August 19, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. Only toll-free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Only toll-free) and 412-317-0088 (International) and refer to pass code 10158259. Other international replay dial-in numbers can be obtained at:
https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fccforms%2Freplay.html

You may pre-register for the call by using the following link. Please note that you will receive your dial-in number at the time of your pre-registration:https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10158259%2Fea9714e8b6

You may join the conference online by using the following link:
https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Flinks%2Fpgti210812yuK9MQEI.html

The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website:
http%3A%2F%2Fir.pgtinnovations.com%2Fevents.cfm.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, CGI®, CGI Commercial®, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems®, NewSouth Window Solutions®, and Eco Window Systems®. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

