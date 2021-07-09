MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2021

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday August 4, 2021. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday August 5, 2021 to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Individuals interested in joining by telephone should dial 1-866-834-4126 ten minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the company's investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through September 5, 2021.

The Company also today issued selected operating statistics of the primary mortgage insurance of its insurance subsidiaries for the month of June 2021. The summary is also available on the company's investor website under Newsroom, Press Releases.

The information concerning new delinquency notices and cures is compiled from reports received from loan servicers. The level of new notice and cure activity reported in a particular month can be influenced by, among other things, the date on which a servicer generates its report, the accuracy of the data provided by servicers, the number of business days in a month, transfers of servicing between loan servicers, and whether all servicers have provided the reports in a given month. Notices of delinquency are typically reported to us when loans are two payments past due (for example, for June we report as a new delinquency any delinquent loan that missed its May 1st (or earlier) payment that was not previously reported to us in May). We expect the number of delinquencies will continue to be influenced by various factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including its length and severity, efforts to reduce its transmission, the resulting level of unemployment, and the impact of various government initiatives to mitigate the resulting economic harm.

The information concerning the percentage of loans in forbearance is based on the most recent information provided by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs), as well as loan servicers, and we believe substantially all reported forbearances are related to COVID-19. While the forbearance information provided by the GSEs refers to delinquent loans in forbearance as of the prior month-end, the information provided by loan servicers may be more current.


April

May

June

Beginning Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)

52,775

47,825

45,101

Plus: New Delinquency Notices

2,791

3,016

3,229

Less: Cures

7,615

5,638

5,207

Less: Paid Claims

122

101

123

Less: Rescissions and Denials

4

1

1

Ending Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)

47,825

45,101

42,999

% of New Delinquency Notices in Forbearance

46%

37%

34%

% of Primary Delinquency Inventory in Forbearance

60%

58%

55%

About MGIC
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements consist of statements which relate to matters other than historical fact, including matters that inherently refer to future events and involve certain important risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. More information about the risks, uncertainties and assumptions affecting the company can be found in the risk factors included as Exhibit 99 to our Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No investor should rely on the fact that such statements are current at any time other than the time at which this press release was issued


favicon.png?sn=CG36794&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-corporation-schedules-2nd-quarter-2021-earnings-call-and-releases-monthly-operating-statistics-301328211.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG36794&Transmission_Id=202107090645PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG36794&DateId=20210709
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment