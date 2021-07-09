Logo
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August, and September 2021 of $0.0967 per Share

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, July 9, 2021

DENVER, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") for the Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (the "Fund") has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.0967 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. The Fund's managed distribution policy is to set the monthly distribution rate at an amount equal to one twelfth of 10% of the Fund's adjusted year-ending net asset value per share ("NAV"), which will be the average of the NAVs as of the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

Clough_Capital_Partners_Logo.jpg

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date: July 19, 2021
Record Date: July 20, 2021
Payable Date: July 30, 2021

Ex-Date: August 19, 2021
Record Date: August 20, 2021
Payable Date: August 31, 2021

Ex-Date: September 20, 2021
Record Date: September 21, 2021
Payable Date: September 30, 2021

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to pursue this objective by applying Clough Capital Partners L.P.'s ("Clough Capital") fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of June 30th, 2021, the Fund had approximately $204.2 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.
Clough Capital is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $2.4 billion in assets: $818 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts; $120 million in open-end mutual funds; and $1.5 billion in three closed-end funds (as of March 31, 2021) – Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445. Read them carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc, FINRA Member Firm.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE MKT: GLV)
1290 Broadway, Suite 1000
Denver, CO 80203

favicon.png?sn=NY37291&sd=2021-07-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clough-global-dividend-and-income-fund-declares-monthly-cash-distributions-for-july-august-and-september-2021-of-0-0967-per-share-301328461.html

SOURCE Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY37291&Transmission_Id=202107090600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY37291&DateId=20210709
