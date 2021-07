FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the close of the U.S. markets. FireEye will host a conference call the same day at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 800-708-4539 (domestic) or 847-619-6396 (international). A live audio webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fireeye.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available at the same website.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

